Trading Update: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Stock Endures 0.16% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has gone up by 0.10% for the week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month and a 5.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.16% for AIMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for AIMC stock, with a simple moving average of 30.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Right Now?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 246.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) by analysts is $62.00, which is -$4.36 below the current market price. The public float for AIMC is 64.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.33% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of AIMC was 878.50K shares.

AIMC) stock’s latest price update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 61.52. However, the company has experienced a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMC

The stock of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has gone up by 0.10% for the week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month and a 5.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.16% for AIMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for AIMC stock, with a simple moving average of 30.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIMC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AIMC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AIMC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $62 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIMC reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for AIMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AIMC, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

AIMC Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMC rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.45. In addition, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.78 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stands at +1.46. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.