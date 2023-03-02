Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Stock Records 15.26% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen a -0.34% decrease in the past week, with a -2.09% drop in the past month, and a 15.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of 9.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is above average at 30.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.75.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is $33.73, which is $10.67 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 152.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MODG on March 02, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

MODG) stock’s latest price update

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 23.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $29 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

MODG Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.03. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw 18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from ANDERSON ERIK J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $23.45 back on Feb 28. After this action, ANDERSON ERIK J now owns 569,321 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $586,250 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Jennifer L., the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., sale 6,438 shares at $23.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Thomas Jennifer L. is holding 56,012 shares at $150,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.