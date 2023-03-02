Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TOPS is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOPS is $2.50, which is $1.54 above than the current price. The public float for TOPS is 19.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.59% of that float. The average trading volume of TOPS on March 02, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

TOPS) stock’s latest price update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)’s stock price has increased by 25.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. but the company has seen a 23.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TOPS’s Market Performance

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has seen a 23.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -26.15% decline in the past month and a -58.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.07% for TOPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.69% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -81.42% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares sank -27.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +23.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0937. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -24.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+55.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +15.29. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.