The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 99.61. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/28/23 that Pence says he disagrees with DeSantis’s going after Disney’s tax status because he’s a ‘limited-government Republican’

Is It Worth Investing in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is above average at 54.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is $125.73, which is $27.49 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DIS on March 02, 2023 was 13.09M shares.

DIS’s Market Performance

The stock of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has seen a -3.09% decrease in the past week, with a -8.41% drop in the past month, and a 2.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for DIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.69% for DIS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $135 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to DIS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

DIS Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.25. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 1,139 shares at the price of $103.44 back on Feb 21. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 30,908 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $117,818 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of The Walt Disney Company, sale 1,139 shares at $105.71 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 32,047 shares at $120,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.