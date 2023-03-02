The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 66.55. however, the company has experienced a -1.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The public float for TD is 1.78B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of TD was 1.69M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD’s stock has seen a -1.11% decrease for the week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month and a 0.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of 0.51% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.40. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw 2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.