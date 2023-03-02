The Impact of Market Fluctuations on V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) Stock

The stock of V.F. Corporation (VFC) has gone down by -0.08% for the week, with a -16.70% drop in the past month and a -22.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.34% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -31.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is above average at 23.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for VFC is 387.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VFC on March 02, 2023 was 8.66M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has increased by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 24.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

The stock of V.F. Corporation (VFC) has gone down by -0.08% for the week, with a -16.70% drop in the past month and a -22.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.34% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -31.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VFC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.08. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from CHUGG JULIANA L, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $26.69 back on Feb 13. After this action, CHUGG JULIANA L now owns 15,000 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $400,305 using the latest closing price.

Dorer Benno O, the Interim President and CEO of V.F. Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $28.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Dorer Benno O is holding 10,000 shares at $284,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+54.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +10.25. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.