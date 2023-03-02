The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cummins Inc.’s (CMI) Stock

The stock of Cummins Inc. (CMI) has gone down by -0.33% for the week, with a 0.97% rise in the past month and a 1.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for CMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for CMI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is above average at 16.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is $258.88, which is $10.84 above the current market price. The public float for CMI is 140.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMI on March 02, 2023 was 866.78K shares.

CMI) stock’s latest price update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI)’s stock price has increased by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 243.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Cummins Is Positive on 2023 as Earnings Fall Short

Analysts’ Opinion of CMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $245 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMI reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $238. The rating they have provided for CMI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CMI, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

CMI Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.87. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw 2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from Fier Walter J, who sale 3,307 shares at the price of $252.99 back on Feb 22. After this action, Fier Walter J now owns 8,090 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $836,652 using the latest closing price.

Barner Sharon R, the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of Cummins Inc., sale 5,929 shares at $257.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Barner Sharon R is holding 16,144 shares at $1,524,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +7.66. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.