The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 59.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for KO on March 02, 2023 was 13.13M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stock saw a decrease of -1.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

KO Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.88. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 34,875 shares at the price of $60.32 back on Feb 13. After this action, Quincey James now owns 351,737 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $2,103,754 using the latest closing price.

SMITH BRIAN JOHN, the Senior Executive of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 126,972 shares at $62.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that SMITH BRIAN JOHN is holding 116,168 shares at $7,881,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.