Textron Inc. (TXT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TXT is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TXT is $83.41, which is $10.37 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 204.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for TXT on March 02, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

TXT) stock’s latest price update

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 72.53. however, the company has experienced a -0.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/07/22 that 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter Contract

TXT’s Market Performance

TXT’s stock has fallen by -0.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.67% and a quarterly rise of 5.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Textron Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for TXT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXT reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for TXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TXT, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

TXT Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.11. In addition, Textron Inc. saw 3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from DONNELLY SCOTT C, who sale 222,319 shares at the price of $73.35 back on Feb 21. After this action, DONNELLY SCOTT C now owns 683,136 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $16,307,179 using the latest closing price.

Connor Frank T, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Textron Inc., sale 63,361 shares at $73.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Connor Frank T is holding 151,455 shares at $4,647,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Textron Inc. (TXT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.