Teradata Corporation (TDC): A Technical Analysis

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TDC is 100.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDC on March 02, 2023 was 813.19K shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 40.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC’s stock has fallen by -5.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.99% and a quarterly rise of 19.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Teradata Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.53% for TDC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to TDC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

TDC Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.99. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from BRAMLEY CLAIRE, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Feb 14. After this action, BRAMLEY CLAIRE now owns 83,100 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Cione Todd, the Chief Revenue Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 16,840 shares at $33.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Cione Todd is holding 145,926 shares at $565,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +1.84. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.