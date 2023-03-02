TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has gone up by 0.88% for the week, with a 1.86% rise in the past month and a 2.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for TEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.02% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEL is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TEL is $138.38, which is $8.84 above the current price. The public float for TEL is 315.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEL on March 02, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

TEL) stock’s latest price update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 127.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that TE Connectivity Earnings Show Cloud Spending Is Flat. It Will Rise Again.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to TEL, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

TEL Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.49. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 31,396 shares at the price of $121.92 back on Dec 12. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $3,827,800 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 2,674 shares at $125.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 16,782 shares at $336,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at +14.91. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.