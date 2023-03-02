TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GLG is at 0.42.

The public float for GLG is 19.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume for GLG on March 02, 2023 was 465.88K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GLG) stock’s latest price update

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG)’s stock price has increased by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GLG’s Market Performance

GLG’s stock has risen by 7.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.09% and a quarterly drop of -2.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for TD Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for GLG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

GLG Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLG rose by +8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1600. In addition, TD Holdings Inc. saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLG starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of TD Holdings Inc., valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Shuxiang, the 10% Owner of TD Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zhang Shuxiang is holding 17,934,000 shares at $11,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.46 for the present operating margin

+1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Holdings Inc. stands at -0.47. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.