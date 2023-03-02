Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP)’s stock price has increased by 2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 74.10. however, the company has experienced a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is above average at 19.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is $96.42, which is $17.88 above the current market price. The public float for TRGP is 222.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRGP on March 02, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has seen a 0.97% increase in the past week, with a 3.32% rise in the past month, and a 5.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for TRGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for TRGP stock, with a simple moving average of 10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

TRGP Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.17. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Chung Paul W, who sale 7,191 shares at the price of $75.50 back on Feb 28. After this action, Chung Paul W now owns 80,146 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $542,920 using the latest closing price.

Gregory Regina, the of Targa Resources Corp., sale 32,163 shares at $75.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Gregory Regina is holding 50,304 shares at $2,421,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+9.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at +5.46. Equity return is now at value 40.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.