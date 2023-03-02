Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): A Technical Analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is $171.39, which is $8.78 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on March 02, 2023 was 14.09M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has increased by 1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 87.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

TSM’s Market Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a 1.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.06% decline in the past month and a 11.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.22% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.00% for the last 200 days.

TSM Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.10. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.