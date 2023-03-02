Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SYM stock has gone down by -12.96%, with a monthly decline of -4.50% and a quarterly surge of 33.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.68% for Symbotic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.89% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.77x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYM is $19.50, which is $4.51 above the current price. The public float for SYM is 42.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on March 02, 2023 was 247.92K shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has decreased by -6.71 compared to its previous closing price of 16.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

SYM Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 700 shares at the price of $16.55 back on Mar 01. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 139,990 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $11,586 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the See Remarks of Symbotic Inc., sale 10,486 shares at $16.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 140,690 shares at $175,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.