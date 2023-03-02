SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 15.02. However, the company has experienced a -0.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is above average at 29.92x. The 36-month beta value for SPWR is also noteworthy at 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPWR is $19.30, which is $3.46 above than the current price. The public float for SPWR is 172.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SPWR on March 02, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stock saw a decrease of -0.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for SunPower Corporation (SPWR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.52% for SPWR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $16 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SPWR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SPWR Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.08. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw -15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Heang Vichheka, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Nov 14. After this action, Heang Vichheka now owns 3,181 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $77,042 using the latest closing price.

Sial Manavendra, the EVP and CFO of SunPower Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $26.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Sial Manavendra is holding 50,810 shares at $665,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.01 for the present operating margin

+20.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at +5.88. Equity return is now at value -36.10, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.