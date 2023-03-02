SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is above average at 8.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is $11.00, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for SXC is 82.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SXC on March 02, 2023 was 933.12K shares.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC)’s stock price has increased by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 9.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/22 that U.S. Steel Plans to Switch Mill to Pig Iron From Steel

SXC’s Market Performance

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has seen a 6.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.82% gain in the past month and a 21.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for SXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.82% for SXC stock, with a simple moving average of 29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc. saw 15.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc. stands at +5.11. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.