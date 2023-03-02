Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is above average at 3.53x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is $22.61, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for STLA is 2.16B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STLA on March 02, 2023 was 5.40M shares.

STLA) stock’s latest price update

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has increased by 4.22 compared to its previous closing price of 17.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/23 that Ram Truck Brand Considers Expanding More Outside U.S.

STLA’s Market Performance

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has experienced a 5.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.93% rise in the past month, and a 21.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for STLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.73% for STLA stock, with a simple moving average of 28.67% for the last 200 days.

STLA Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, Stellantis N.V. saw 28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.61 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V. stands at +8.84. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.78.

Based on Stellantis N.V. (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 60.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.53. Total debt to assets is 19.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.