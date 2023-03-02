Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNOA is 1.14.

The average price predicted by analysts for SNOA is $9.00, The public float for SNOA is 3.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOA on March 02, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

SNOA) stock’s latest price update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNOA’s Market Performance

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has experienced a -19.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.93% drop in the past month, and a -30.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for SNOA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.16% for SNOA stock, with a simple moving average of -51.38% for the last 200 days.

SNOA Trading at -17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -29.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOA fell by -17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4655. In addition, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOA

Equity return is now at value -92.90, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.