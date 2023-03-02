Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)’s stock price has decreased by -3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKLZ is $1.44, which is $0.84 above the current price. The public float for SKLZ is 281.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKLZ on March 02, 2023 was 9.67M shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ’s stock has seen a -14.90% decrease for the week, with a -22.10% drop in the past month and a -33.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.43% for Skillz Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.62% for SKLZ stock, with a simple moving average of -47.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKLZ reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for SKLZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SKLZ, setting the target price at $2.10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

SKLZ Trading at -13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -24.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7607. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Mbugua Stanley, who sale 10,620 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Sep 28. After this action, Mbugua Stanley now owns 29,290 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $11,310 using the latest closing price.

SLOAN HARRY, the Director of Skillz Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that SLOAN HARRY is holding 291,423 shares at $227,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -43.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.