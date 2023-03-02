Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is above average at 6.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Signature Bank (SBNY) is $145.53, which is $45.37 above the current market price. The public float for SBNY is 61.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBNY on March 02, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SBNY) stock’s latest price update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 112.61. however, the company has experienced a -8.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Crypto Stocks Jump Despite Looming Regulatory Pressure

SBNY’s Market Performance

SBNY’s stock has fallen by -8.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.05% and a quarterly drop of -21.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Signature Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.91% for SBNY stock, with a simple moving average of -32.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBNY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SBNY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SBNY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $145 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

SBNY Trading at -12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBNY fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.75. In addition, Signature Bank saw -7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Signature Bank stands at +36.03. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Signature Bank (SBNY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.