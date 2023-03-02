Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is $4.50, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for SIDU is 9.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIDU on March 02, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has increased by 16.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a 15.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SIDU’s Market Performance

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has seen a 15.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.33% decline in the past month and a -49.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.80% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.53% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -58.21% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.46%, as shares surge +114.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6311. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-249.41 for the present operating margin

-135.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -265.92. Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.