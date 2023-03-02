Should You Invest in MPLX LP (MPLX) Now?

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MPLX is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPLX is $38.79, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for MPLX is 352.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume for MPLX on March 02, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 34.48. However, the company has experienced a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX LP (MPLX) has experienced a 0.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.01% drop in the past month, and a 3.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for MPLX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $36 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $33.50. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MPLX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

MPLX Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.63. In addition, MPLX LP saw 6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPLX starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 80,212 shares of MPLX LP, valued at $87,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.82 for the present operating margin

+43.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MPLX LP (MPLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.