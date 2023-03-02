Should You Invest in Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for META is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for META is $208.11, which is $35.24 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.20B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for META on March 02, 2023 was 32.92M shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 174.94. However, the company has experienced a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 8 hours ago that Ex-Facebook Executives’ Startup Aims to Improve Ad Measurement

META’s Market Performance

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.92% rise in the past month, and a 59.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 15.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $180 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to META, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

META Trading at 17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.33. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 44.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 393 shares at the price of $174.05 back on Feb 21. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 32,118 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $68,402 using the latest closing price.

Olivan Javier, the Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 13,341 shares at $170.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Olivan Javier is holding 67,111 shares at $2,271,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.