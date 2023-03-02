Should You Invest in DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Now?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DXCM is at 1.10.

The average price suggested by analysts for DXCM is $132.22, which is $16.11 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 384.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume for DXCM on March 02, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has increased by 4.83 compared to its previous closing price of 110.76. However, the company has seen a 3.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM’s stock has risen by 3.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.43% and a quarterly rise of 5.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for DexCom Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for DXCM stock, with a simple moving average of 20.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $121 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DXCM, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

DXCM Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.60. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Pacelli Steven Robert, who sale 412 shares at the price of $111.64 back on Feb 23. After this action, Pacelli Steven Robert now owns 136,464 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $45,996 using the latest closing price.

Sylvain Jereme M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of DexCom Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $114.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sylvain Jereme M is holding 64,837 shares at $274,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.