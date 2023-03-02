Should You Invest in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CS is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CS is $3.51, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for CS is 3.94B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume for CS on March 02, 2023 was 23.31M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CS) stock’s latest price update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Credit Suisse’s Losses Deepen, Threatening Overhaul

CS’s Market Performance

CS’s stock has fallen by -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.54% and a quarterly drop of -8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Credit Suisse Group AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.26% for CS stock, with a simple moving average of -33.89% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -33.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.62. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 453.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.94. Total debt to assets is 38.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 374.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.