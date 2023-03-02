Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)’s stock price has increased by 2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.

The public float for SESN is 187.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SESN on March 02, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

SESN’s Market Performance

SESN’s stock has seen a 2.46% increase for the week, with a -2.15% drop in the past month and a 8.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for Sesen Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.37% for SESN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SESN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SESN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SESN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2019.

SESN Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SESN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SESN rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5863. In addition, Sesen Bio Inc. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SESN starting from Forbes Monica, who sale 61,862 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Feb 21. After this action, Forbes Monica now owns 480,388 shares of Sesen Bio Inc., valued at $36,332 using the latest closing price.

Cannell Thomas R, the President and CEO of Sesen Bio Inc., sale 53,727 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Cannell Thomas R is holding 553,073 shares at $31,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SESN

Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.