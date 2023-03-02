Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SELB is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SELB is $6.71, which is $5.11 above the current price. The public float for SELB is 114.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SELB on March 02, 2023 was 819.65K shares.

SELB) stock’s latest price update

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SELB’s Market Performance

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has seen a -2.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.09% decline in the past month and a 25.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for SELB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.01% for SELB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SELB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SELB stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SELB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SELB in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $5 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SELB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SELB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SELB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

SELB Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SELB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SELB fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7500. In addition, Selecta Biosciences Inc. saw 41.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SELB starting from Brunn Carsten, who sale 13,473 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jan 05. After this action, Brunn Carsten now owns 786,013 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc., valued at $15,214 using the latest closing price.

TRABER PETER G, the Chief Medical Officer of Selecta Biosciences Inc., sale 3,465 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that TRABER PETER G is holding 446,121 shares at $3,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SELB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Selecta Biosciences Inc. stands at -30.19. Equity return is now at value 66.00, with 24.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.