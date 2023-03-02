Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has seen a 3.87% increase in the past week, with a 14.29% gain in the past month, and a 33.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for SB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.96% for SB stock, with a simple moving average of 13.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is $4.80, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for SB is 70.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SB on March 02, 2023 was 822.28K shares.

SB) stock’s latest price update

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.81. However, the company has experienced a 3.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SB reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SB, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

SB Trading at 19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 29.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.39 for the present operating margin

+59.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at +52.99. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.