Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 112.45x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for RYAN is 96.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.55% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of RYAN was 598.96K shares.

RYAN) stock’s latest price update

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 42.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RYAN’s Market Performance

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has experienced a -3.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month, and a 6.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for RYAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for RYAN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RYAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $51 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAN reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for RYAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RYAN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

RYAN Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.71. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from RYAN PATRICK G, who purchase 86,178 shares at the price of $39.17 back on Nov 25. After this action, RYAN PATRICK G now owns 6,458,771 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., valued at $3,375,834 using the latest closing price.

RYAN PATRICK G, the Chief Executive Officer of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., purchase 285,058 shares at $38.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that RYAN PATRICK G is holding 6,415,682 shares at $11,054,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. stands at +4.60. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.