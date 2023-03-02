RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, RLX stock has gone up by 5.85%, with a monthly decline of -12.50% and a quarterly surge of 11.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.10% for RLX Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of 15.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is 9.31x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is $42.11, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 381.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. On March 02, 2023, RLX’s average trading volume was 12.36M shares.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has increased by 11.28 compared to its previous closing price of 1.95. but the company has seen a 5.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to RLX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

RLX Trading at -10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1600. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.