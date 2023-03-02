Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is 4.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is $9.55, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 154.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.77% of that float. On March 02, 2023, RIOT’s average trading volume was 13.57M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RIOT) stock’s latest price update

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 6.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

RIOT’s Market Performance

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has seen a -3.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.37% gain in the past month and a 44.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.74% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.90% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIOT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RIOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RIOT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

RIOT Trading at 12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 81.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $6.39 back on Jan 17. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 69,441 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $166,101 using the latest closing price.

Jackman William Richard, the EVP & General Counsel of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Jackman William Richard is holding 1,018,389 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.16 for the present operating margin

+49.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -3.72. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.