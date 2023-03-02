Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM)’s stock price has increased by 6.33 compared to its previous closing price of 24.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is $38.71, which is $10.71 above the current market price. The public float for RYTM is 56.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYTM on March 02, 2023 was 560.51K shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has seen a 1.89% increase in the past week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month, and a 4.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for RYTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for RYTM stock, with a simple moving average of 27.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $52 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RYTM, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

RYTM Trading at -9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +651.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.76. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Mazabraud Yann, who sale 1,177 shares at the price of $27.03 back on Feb 14. After this action, Mazabraud Yann now owns 3,827 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,814 using the latest closing price.

Smith Hunter C, the Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 702 shares at $26.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Smith Hunter C is holding 59,406 shares at $18,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5391.85 for the present operating margin

+55.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2207.10. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -56.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.