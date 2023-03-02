REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RGNX is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RGNX is $42.11, which is $17.75 above the current market price. The public float for RGNX is 39.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.33% of that float. The average trading volume for RGNX on March 02, 2023 was 373.51K shares.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX)’s stock price has increased by 8.49 compared to its previous closing price of 22.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

RGNX’s Market Performance

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has seen a 8.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.53% gain in the past month and a 6.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for RGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.84% for RGNX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $61 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGNX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RGNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RGNX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

RGNX Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.64. In addition, REGENXBIO Inc. saw 6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 12,175 shares of REGENXBIO Inc., valued at $69,559 using the latest closing price.

Vasista Vittal, the Chief Financial Officer of REGENXBIO Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Vasista Vittal is holding 135,160 shares at $72,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.01 for the present operating margin

+86.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for REGENXBIO Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.