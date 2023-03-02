Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RETA is 30.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RETA on March 02, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

RETA) stock’s latest price update

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)’s stock price has increased by 198.91 compared to its previous closing price of 31.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 105.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 8 hours ago that FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

RETA’s Market Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has experienced a 105.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 120.68% rise in the past month, and a 143.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.28% for RETA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 109.93% for RETA stock, with a simple moving average of 182.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $75 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RETA reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for RETA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RETA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

RETA Trading at 130.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 79.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.71%, as shares surge +115.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA rose by +105.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +311.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.87. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 145.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12546.66 for the present operating margin

+49.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -14074.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.