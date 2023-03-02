Real-Time Update: Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, GNS stock has gone down by -53.80%, with a monthly decline of -50.51% and a quarterly surge of 438.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.70% for Genius Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.65% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -32.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Group Limited (GNS) is $19.20, which is $12.35 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on March 02, 2023 was 18.43M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -31.93 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -53.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNS Trading at -21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.94%, as shares sank -55.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +659.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -53.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 635.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.