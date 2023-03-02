Real-Time Update: Caravelle International Group (CACO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Caravelle International Group (CACO) has seen a -20.54% decrease in the past week, with a -35.53% drop in the past month, and a -89.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.68% for CACO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.46% for CACO stock, with a simple moving average of -86.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CACO is 50.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CACO on March 02, 2023 was 709.20K shares.

CACO) stock’s latest price update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CACO Trading at -33.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CACO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares sank -40.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CACO fell by -21.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4399. In addition, Caravelle International Group saw -19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CACO

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caravelle International Group (CACO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.