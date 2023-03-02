QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is $8.00, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for QS is 262.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QS on March 02, 2023 was 7.37M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has decreased by -7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 9.57. however, the company has experienced a -10.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

QS’s Market Performance

QS’s stock has fallen by -10.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.71% and a quarterly rise of 32.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for QuantumScape Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to QS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

QS Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 55.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Singh Mohit, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $9.94 back on Feb 22. After this action, Singh Mohit now owns 628,039 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $84,462 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, the Chief Legal Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $10.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III is holding 725,340 shares at $206,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.