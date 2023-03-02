Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)’s stock price has increased by 3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 8.92. However, the company has experienced a 15.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is above average at 21.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.

The public float for PLYA is 127.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLYA on March 02, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA’s stock has seen a 15.81% increase for the week, with a 28.19% rise in the past month and a 57.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.01% for PLYA stock, with a simple moving average of 36.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLYA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at 30.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +15.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.97. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 41.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Buhler Brandon B, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $8.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, Buhler Brandon B now owns 107,460 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $287,360 using the latest closing price.

Hymel Ryan Paul, the Chief Financial Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 21,882 shares at $6.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Hymel Ryan Paul is holding 402,997 shares at $138,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.