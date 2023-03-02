PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ)’s stock price has increased by 9.23 compared to its previous closing price of 9.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PETQ is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PETQ is $21.75, which is $11.57 above the current market price. The public float for PETQ is 28.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.34% of that float. The average trading volume for PETQ on March 02, 2023 was 303.08K shares.

PETQ’s Market Performance

PETQ stock saw a decrease of 0.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.56% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.90% for PETQ stock, with a simple moving average of -15.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETQ

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETQ reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PETQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PETQ, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

PETQ Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETQ rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.85. In addition, PetIQ Inc. saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETQ starting from Herrman Robert Michael, who purchase 1,376 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Herrman Robert Michael now owns 9,050 shares of PetIQ Inc., valued at $14,998 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael A, the PRESIDENT of PetIQ Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Smith Michael A is holding 38,155 shares at $97,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.17 for the present operating margin

+19.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetIQ Inc. stands at -1.71. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.