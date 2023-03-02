PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (PDSB) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has gone down by -16.50% for the week, with a -19.71% drop in the past month and a -16.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.59% for PDSB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.13% for PDSB stock, with a simple moving average of 9.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is $19.43, which is $12.74 above the current market price. The public float for PDSB is 24.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDSB on March 02, 2023 was 619.52K shares.

PDSB) stock’s latest price update

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB)’s stock price has decreased by -13.81 compared to its previous closing price of 7.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDSB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PDSB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDSB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDSB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PDSB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 28th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PDSB, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

PDSB Trading at -28.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDSB fell by -15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, PDS Biotechnology Corporation saw -49.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDSB

Equity return is now at value -51.50, with -43.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.