Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) by analysts is $29.83, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for PARR is 58.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of PARR was 788.38K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PARR) stock’s latest price update

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has increased by 5.83 compared to its previous closing price of 27.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PARR’s Market Performance

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has seen a 13.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.83% gain in the past month and a 25.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for PARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.08% for PARR stock, with a simple moving average of 45.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARR reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $19.50. The rating they have provided for PARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PARR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

PARR Trading at 17.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.33. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw 26.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from Guerra Ivan Daniel, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $28.28 back on Feb 28. After this action, Guerra Ivan Daniel now owns 18,925 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $212,100 using the latest closing price.

Monteleone William, the President of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., sale 13,589 shares at $28.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Monteleone William is holding 304,862 shares at $386,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.03 for the present operating margin

+6.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at +4.97. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.