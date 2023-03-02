Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) by analysts is $5.33, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 142.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of OSCR was 1.68M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has decreased by -8.30 compared to its previous closing price of 5.54. but the company has seen a -3.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/21 that Oscar Health, Backed by Josh Kushner, Falls Below Its IPO Price

OSCR’s Market Performance

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has experienced a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.14% rise in the past month, and a 82.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.31% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for OSCR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OSCR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

OSCR Trading at 43.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +32.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 106.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 31,397 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Dec 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 334,750 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $82,832 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 17,456 shares at $2.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 165,801 shares at $46,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -15.30. Equity return is now at value -47.40, with -14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.