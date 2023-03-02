Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMCL is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OMCL is $64.88, which is $14.75 above the current price. The public float for OMCL is 44.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMCL on March 02, 2023 was 542.10K shares.

OMCL) stock’s latest price update

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL)’s stock price has increased by 4.96 compared to its previous closing price of 54.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OMCL’s Market Performance

OMCL’s stock has risen by 7.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.72% and a quarterly rise of 17.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Omnicell Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.94% for OMCL stock, with a simple moving average of -30.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $68 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMCL, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

OMCL Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.06. In addition, Omnicell Inc. saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from Seidelmann Scott Peter, who sale 945 shares at the price of $48.28 back on Dec 27. After this action, Seidelmann Scott Peter now owns 29,788 shares of Omnicell Inc., valued at $45,625 using the latest closing price.

Seidelmann Scott Peter, the EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of Omnicell Inc., sale 4,436 shares at $47.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Seidelmann Scott Peter is holding 30,733 shares at $211,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.03 for the present operating margin

+49.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell Inc. stands at +6.88. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.