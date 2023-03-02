Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NU is $6.76, which is $2.34 above the current price. The public float for NU is 3.13B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NU on March 02, 2023 was 26.74M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NU) stock’s latest price update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has decreased by -3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 5.04. but the company has seen a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

NU’s Market Performance

NU’s stock has risen by 0.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.45% and a quarterly rise of 15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Nu Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NU, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NU Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.