NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is $6.00, which is $5.3 above the current market price. The public float for NRBO is 6.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRBO on March 02, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

NRBO) stock’s latest price update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)’s stock price has increased by 9.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. however, the company has experienced a 9.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRBO’s Market Performance

NRBO’s stock has risen by 9.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.56% and a quarterly drop of -51.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.61% for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.65% for NRBO stock, with a simple moving average of -91.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7221. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -134.30, with -115.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.