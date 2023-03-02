Navigating the Volatility of Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) Stock

In the past week, CSIQ stock has gone up by 11.39%, with a monthly gain of 4.66% and a quarterly surge of 22.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Canadian Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 16.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is $41.75, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on March 02, 2023 was 990.51K shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has increased by 5.08 compared to its previous closing price of 39.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

In the past week, CSIQ stock has gone up by 11.39%, with a monthly gain of 4.66% and a quarterly surge of 22.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Canadian Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 16.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at 9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.83. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 35.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +1.80. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.