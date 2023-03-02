NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG)’s stock price has decreased by -5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 9.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) by analysts is $16.40, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for NSTG is 46.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.26% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of NSTG was 715.12K shares.

NSTG’s Market Performance

NSTG stock saw a decrease of -5.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.29% and a quarterly a decrease of 57.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.45% for NSTG stock, with a simple moving average of -20.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSTG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NSTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSTG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSTG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NSTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to NSTG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

NSTG Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSTG fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, NanoString Technologies Inc. saw 16.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSTG starting from Bailey K Thomas, who purchase 29,161 shares at the price of $8.05 back on Dec 13. After this action, Bailey K Thomas now owns 48,533 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc., valued at $234,746 using the latest closing price.

GRAY R BRADLEY, the President and CEO of NanoString Technologies Inc., purchase 5,161 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that GRAY R BRADLEY is holding 269,998 shares at $39,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.59 for the present operating margin

+57.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoString Technologies Inc. stands at -79.44. Equity return is now at value -111.80, with -33.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.