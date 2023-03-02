MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPLN is $1.50, which is $1.43 above the current price. The public float for MPLN is 600.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPLN on March 02, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN)’s stock price has decreased by -11.12 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. However, the company has seen a -14.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPLN’s Market Performance

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has experienced a -14.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.95% drop in the past month, and a -39.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.26% for MPLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.08% for MPLN stock, with a simple moving average of -70.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MPLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPLN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLN reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for MPLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MPLN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

MPLN Trading at -25.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.56%, as shares sank -31.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLN fell by -14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1310. In addition, MultiPlan Corporation saw -21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPLN starting from Colaluca Anthony Jr, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Nov 21. After this action, Colaluca Anthony Jr now owns 101,287 shares of MultiPlan Corporation, valued at $51,443 using the latest closing price.

Tabak Mark, the Director of MultiPlan Corporation, sale 4,500,000 shares at $3.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Tabak Mark is holding 1,099,636 shares at $17,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.26 for the present operating margin

+48.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for MultiPlan Corporation stands at +9.13. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.