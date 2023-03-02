Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 96.50. However, the company has experienced a -1.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Morgan Stanley (MS) by analysts is $102.00, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of MS was 7.28M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS’s stock has seen a -1.11% decrease for the week, with a 0.24% rise in the past month and a 7.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for MS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88.75. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to MS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.51. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who sale 46,226 shares at the price of $98.45 back on Feb 13. After this action, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $4,550,950 using the latest closing price.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, the Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley, sale 24,556 shares at $98.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M is holding 190,440 shares at $2,412,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.73. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.